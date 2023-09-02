Before Saturday's season opener, St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso said he expected the game to be "as awkward as a junior high dance.'' While the Tommies and Black Hills State both stumbled over their own feet several times, St. Thomas proved to be just a little smoother, defeating the Division II Yellow Jackets 36-26 at O'Shaughnessy Stadium.

The Tommies raced to a 22-0 lead, scoring three touchdowns in the first 19 minutes. Johnson Fallah returned an interception for the first, putting the Tommies ahead before their offense took the field. Quarterback Amari Powell scored on an 11-yard run five minutes later, then added a 1-yard touchdown five minutes later, accompanied by a two-point conversion.

But the St. Thomas offense stalled out for the rest of the half, while Black Hills State hit its stride. It scored twice in the final 5:57 of the half, cutting its deficit to 22-10 at halftime. Tanner Clarkson hit Mitch McKibbin with a 52-yard touchdown strike, and Coleman Chapman added a 36-yard field goal as time expired.

The Yellow Jackets added another field goal in the third quarter to pull within 22-13. Tommies running back Shawn Shipman dashed 19 yards for a touchdown with 9:16 remaining in the game to extend the cushion to 29-13.

Nolan Susel answered for the Yellow Jackets, diving for a 1-yard touchdown with 6:11 left to make it 29-19. After Hope Adebayo's 14-yard run completed the scoring for St. Thomas, the Yellow Jackets scored again with 2:14 left on a T.J. Chukwurah touchdown catch.

Powell was injured in the fourth quarter and was replaced by freshman Tak Tateoka.

The Yellow Jackets finished with 366 yards to the Tommies' 335, with Clarkson throwing for 325 yards. Powell completed 12 of 24 passes for 105 yards, while Shipman rushed for 144 yards 21 carries.

Last week, Caruso said season openers always are challenging, as players get on the field for the first time after weeks of fall camp. The advantage would rest with the team that could shake that off the fastest, moving past the adrenaline rush and finding steady footing.

The Tommies have proven themselves in that regard. St. Thomas entered Saturday's game with a 14-1 record in season openers under Caruso, including a 14-0 mark at home.

They came out with swagger, rolling to a 22-0 lead. The first two scores came courtesy of the Tommies defense. On the second play of the Yellow Jackets' opening drive, Clarkson threw the ball right to Fallah, who returned the interception for a touchdown only 47 seconds into the game.

St. Thomas got the ball back quickly when Noah Friedt recovered a fumble on the Yellow Jackets' next drive. Powell directed a six-play, 44-yard drive, capping it by dashing down the right side into the end zone with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter.

Powell ran for another TD with 11:15 left in the second quarter, and Landon Reed ran for a two-point conversion to make it 22-0. But Black Hills State rallied, scoring on its final two possessions of the half.

The Yellow Jackets blocked a 27-yard field-goal try by St. Thomas, then wrapped up a seven-play, 88-yard drive with Clarkson's long touchdown pass to McKibbin in the left corner of the end zone. After a St. Thomas punt, the Yellow Jackets got the ball back with 44 seconds left in the half, and they finished it off with the field goal to pull within 22-10.

Black Hills State outgained the Tommies in the first half, amassing 184 yards to the Tommies' 156.

The Yellow Jackets blocked another Tommies field goal attempt on the opening drive of the second half, leaving the Tommies with nothing to show for a 14-play drive. Black Hills State took over on its own 40-yard line and added a 21-yard field goal with 5:30 left in the third quarter, cutting the St. Thomas lead to 22-13.

After Shipman's touchdown, Black Hills State answered with one of its own, on a drive assisted by a roughing the passer penalty on the Tommies. A two-point conversion attempt failed, making the score 29-19.

Adebayo's big run put the Tommies ahead by 17, but Black Hills State scored again with 2:14 left to pull within 10. The Yellow Jackets got the ball back by recovering an onside kick, setting up a final drive. St. Thomas sacked Clarkson three times to end the threat.