Iowa State jumped to a 23-6 lead in the first quarter and was never threatened as the Cyclones went on to defeat St. Thomas 85-44 Wednesday in St. Paul.

It was the first time the Tommies had hosted a women's team from a Power Five conference after making the jump from Division III to Division I last season.

Iowa State shot 53.3% from the field and hit 11 of 23 three-pointers in raising its record to 3-3 and ending a two game losing streak.

St. Thomas was led by Jade Hill, who played for Minneapolis South, with 11 points and four rebounds. The team's leading scorer, Amber Scalia of Stillwater, added 10 points.

The Tommies have lost three games in a row and are 3-4 this season. They play at Western Illinois on Saturday.