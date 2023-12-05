Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Panthers (3-5, 0-1 Horizon League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Markeith Browning II scored 25 points in Milwaukee's 70-58 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Tommies are 2-0 on their home court. St. Thomas is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 0-3 on the road. Milwaukee has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

St. Thomas is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game St. Thomas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Bjorklund is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Tommies. Carter Bjerke is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for St. Thomas.

BJ Freeman is averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 8.9 points for Milwaukee.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.