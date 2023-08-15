Tap the bookmark to save this article.

St. Thomas football home games will be streamed live on Midco Sports Plus this season, the school announced.

The games will no longer be shown on tommiesports.com.

To watch, fans will need a subscription through the Midco Sports App, which is $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually.

The platform will also have video of other Tommies events and exclusive St. Thomas content.

* The Minnesota Aurora announced that midfielder Arianna DelMoral signed a pro contract with Birkirkara FC in Malta. Birkirkara plays in the Maltese Women's League in the first division and is the reigning champion.

DelMoral played 21 games over two seasons with the Aurora, recording four goals and four assists.

* Golfers Gerald Gruidl, Solomon Hughes Sr., Johnny Lakotas, Eleanor Lightner, Edward Manderville, David Nordeen, Jeff Sorenson, along with golf course architect Don Herfort and longstanding White Bear Yacht Club superintendent John Steiner, will be inducted into the Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame as members of the 2023 class, the Minnesota Golf Association announced Monday.

The group will be inducted at a banquet in May 2024.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1987 to recognize Minnesotans for their outstanding contributions to the game of golf.