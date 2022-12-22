Coming off two successful seasons as a member of the Pioneer Football League, St. Thomas announced on Wednesday its second recruiting class since joining the league.
"Once again we have a signing class well represented with players from the great state of Minnesota topping the list," coach Glenn Caruso said in the news release. "But what we have been able to realize is that the work of our players and coaches has positively and strongly resonated throughout the nation, as we have attracted players from 10 different states."
The class of 29 recruits includes 12 Minnesotans.
Among the Minnesotans are Roseville linebacker Dan Tschida, who was named first team All-Metro, and three second team All-Metro picks: Edina defensive back Peyton Himley, Elk River linebacker Caleb Sandstrom and Wayzata linebacker Chase Ullom.
The 11-team Pioneer League does not offer athletic scholarships, though St. Thomas can offer merit-based academic scholarships to its players.
NAME HIGH SCHOOL (POS HGT WGT)
Dakota Egert Minnetonka OL 6-5 260
Denzell Gibson Immaculate Conception (Ill.) RB 5-10 190
Stefano Giovannelli St. Louis Park WR 6-2 175
Quinton Griffin Union Grove (Ga.) DB 5-8 165
Daniel Harper Calvert Hall (Md.) RB 5-8 195
Peyton Himley Edina DB 6-2 190
Elliot Huether Benilde-St. Margaret's K/P 6-3 175
Marcus Johnson Mayer Lutheran OL 6-5 305
C.J. Johnson Waukesha South (Wis.) RB 6-2 240
Jeffrey Keller Bloomington Kennedy OT 6-5 280
Jason Lindsay Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.) WR 5-9 175
Owen Lyons Brother Rice (Ill.) WR 6-2 190
Gavin Nunnally Millard South (Neb.) CB 6-1 180
Blake Osbahr Notre Dame Academy (Wis.) DL 6-4 245
Elijah Paulson Anoka ATH 5-9 150
Griffin Phillips De La Salle Collegiate (Mich.) DB 5-10 180
Brandt Pickrell Skutt Catholic (Neb.) TE 6-3 215
Kaleb Rector Chaska OL 6-3 282
Michael Rostberg Fargo Shanley (N.D.) QB 6-4 210
Max Rust Kamiak (Wash.) OL 6-3 298
Caleb Sandstrom Elk River LB 6-3 230
Connor Schiessl Kimberly (Wis.) LB 6-2 200
Luke Schuler St. Joseph Catholic (Wis.) TE 6-3 215
Kole Sneed Oak Park & River Forest (Ill.) LB 6-3 215
Tak Tateoka South Waukesha (Wis.) QB 6-3 195
Nash Tichy Orono LB 6-0 205
Daniel Tschida Roseville LB 6-1 225
Chase Ullom Wayzata LB 6-1 210
Elijah Windham Midland Christian (Tex.) DB 6-2 190