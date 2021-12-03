Riley Miller had 22 points as St. Thomas (MN) routed Division III Crown College 73-53 on Thursday night. It was the first home game as a Division I team for the Tommies after starting the season with seven games on the road.

Will Engels had 11 points for St. Thomas (MN) (4-4). Burt Hedstrom added six rebounds.

Anders Nelson, whose 19 points per game coming into the contest led the Tommies, had only seven points on 3-of-11 shooting.

Seth Royston had 10 rebounds for the Storm. Alec Testerman added eight rebounds.

St. Thomas plays at Drake on Sunday.