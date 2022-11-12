Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The St. Thomas football team (8-1, 6-0) will take an eight-game winning streak into its final regular-season home game at noon Saturday and, with a victory against Stetson (Fla.), the Tommies can clinch at least a share of their first Pioneer Football League title.

St. Thomas, with two games left, holds a one-game lead over Davidson, Dayton and Butler. Stetson is 3-5, 1-4 in the PFL.

U signs Czech wing

Dominika Paurova, a wing from the Czech Republic currently playing for the Florida-based DME Academy, has signed and delivered her national letter of intent to be a part of Gophers women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen's 2023 recruiting class.

Paurova, who has played a lot internationally for Czech national teams, was unable to deliver her NLI earlier this week because of weather issues in Florida.

She joins Maple Grove guard Kennedy Klick and post McKynnlie Dalan, Montesano, Wash.; and Wayzata point guard Brynn Senden in the 2023 class. Senden — a former teammate of current Gophers guard Mara Braun — will join the team as a preferred walk-on.

U volleyball sweeps

The No. 9 Gophers volleyball team trounced Maryland 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 at Maturi Pavilion before an announced crowd of 4,877.

Taylor Landfair had 11 kills for Minnesota (16-7, 11-4 Big Ten), and Jenna Wenaas and Carter Booth had nine apiece. Wenaas also had 12 digs. Melani Shaffmaster had 30 assists and 16 digs.

The Gophers hit .287 in winning for the seventh time in their past eight matches. Maryland (14-13, 5-10) hit .043.

Mavericks, Beavers both win in soccer

Minnesota State Mankato beat Northwest Missouri State 2-1 on penalty kicks in a shootout in a first-round match of the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament in Bemidji, Minn.

The Mavericks (14-1-6) won the shootout 3-1 on goals by Tia Martin, Anna Van Wyngarden and Jenny Vetter. Nadia Lowery scored in the 65th minute for MSU Mankato to tie the score at 1-all, Mackenzie Rath made six saves.

The host Beavers (15-2-5) also won, beating Central Oklahoma 3-0 on goals by Allyson Smith in the 21st minute, Sara Wendt in the 49th and Halle Peterson in the 87th. Alyssa Stumbaugh made nine saves.

The winners will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday.

NSIC volleyball favorite falls

Augustana upset Wayne State, 29-2 and ranked No. 2 in Division II, 23-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 15-8 in the quarterfinals of the NSIC volleyball tournament. Maddy Guetter had 24 kills and Kate Reimann 22 kills and 18 digs for the Vikings (20-9).

In other quarterfinals, St. Cloud State beat Southwest Minnesota State 25-20, 30-28, 25-19 behind Kenzie Foley with 13 kills and 12 digs and Linsey Rachel with 12 kills and 11 digs; tournament host Concordia (St. Paul) swept Northern State 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 as Katie Mattson had 15 kills and hit .500; and Minnesota Duluth ousted Sioux Falls 25-15, 25-14, 25-21. Samantha Paulsen had 11 kills for UMD and Cianna Selbitschka 10 kills and 12 digs.

