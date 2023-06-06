A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges that say she failed to keep fentanyl hidden from her 7-year-old daughter in the family's St. Paul home before the girl died from ingesting the drug.

Shauntaija J. Travis, 27, was jailed Monday afternoon in connection with the overdose on March 31 of Za'Maiya Travis at the residence in the 800 block of Sherburne Avenue.

Travis is charged in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of second-degree manslaughter alleging child negligence and endangerment. She appeared in court Tuesday. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

The complaint also contends that staff at the girl's school, Benjamin E. Mays, waited until after Za'Maiya's death before reporting to authorities their suspicions from last year that she may have been mistreated by her mother. Messages were left Tuesday with the School District seeking a response to the allegation.

Travis called 911 about 6 a.m. after being unable to awaken Za'Maiya for school, the complaint read. She said her daughter's complexion appeared purple, and the girl's hands were curled and stiff.

Responding officers searched the bedroom where Travis, her boyfriend and Za'Maiya all slept. In Travis' purse was a straw with white residue, crumbs of suspected narcotics and a blue pill containing fentanyl, the charges disclosed. The officers found no other drugs in the home.

Travis told police that she was taking oxycodone for pain until the prescription ran out, the complaint continued. She then was given the drug by a friend before turning to fentanyl bought on the street, the charges added.

Also according to the criminal complaint:

Relatives told police that Travis was in a custody dispute with other family members and agreed to have Za'Maiya live with the girl's great-grandmother for a year starting on April 5 "so Travis could get her life straightened out and get help for her drug addiction," the charges read.

The great-grandmother explained to police that Za'Maiya's clothing was in poor condition, had a foul odor and complained of being hungry.

About three weeks before Za'Maiya's death, the great-grandmother followed up on the urging of staff at Benjamin E. Mays Elementary and contacted child protection officials, who then began working with the family to have the girl move in with her great-grandmother.

However, school officials waited until two weeks after Za'Maiya died to file a report about suspected maltreatment. The girl disclosed to them in the late fall of 2022 that her chest was burned by her mother. Staff looked at the wound and noted that it appeared old.

"There is no indication that staff, who are mandated reporters, contacted anyone about the incident at the time they learned of it," the charges read.

Police searched school records on April 12 in connection with Za'Maiya's death, but "the School District refused to allow [police] investigators to speak with staff," the complaint continued.