A 49-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested Sunday after the Friday shooting death of a man at a Dayton's Bluff senior living apartment building.

A special investigations unit arrested Bernadette D. Draughn Sunday in Minneapolis' Elliot Park neighborhood, and she was booked on suspicion of murder into the Ramsey County jail.

St. Paul police were called to a senior living apartment building on the 700 block of E. Seventh Street just before 7 p.m. Friday to conduct a welfare check.

Inside the apartment, officers found a man in his 40s dead from a gunshot wound. Police and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Officer determined the gunshot was not self-inflicted.

It marked the city's 18th homicide of the year.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.