Rolf Olson, a pastor, knows the pain of losing a loved one to gunfire. Katherine Ann Olson, 24, was shot and killed in 2007 after responding to a Craigslist ad for a babysitter.

The Rev. Olson was one of several people who earlier this week spoke in favor of a proposed St. Paul ordinance that would require gun owners to securely store their firearms to prevent theft. It's a sensible change that should be approved.

"As a gun owner and hunter myself, I'm not opposed to guns. But I certainly know how deadly they are," Olson told council members. "My daughter was murdered with an unsecured pistol taken from [the shooter's] father's dresser drawer next to a pill bottle full of bullets. Had that pistol been properly stored, it is quite likely that my daughter would still be alive today."

Under the proposal, city code would be amended so that gun owners could be penalized for leaving a loaded or unloaded firearm in a vehicle or location where someone could easily take it. The change would not affect owners who take "reasonable action" to lock their guns and secure ammunition.

Mayor Melvin Carter and Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who support the revised ordinance, both had locked guns stolen in 2017. They, along with supporters including the organization Moms Demand Action, believe the gun storage requirement would decrease the number of gun-related injuries and deaths.

St. Paul police representatives told the City Council that improved firearm storage would take more stolen guns out of circulation, reducing gun crimes. More secure storage also would make it harder for people with suicidal thoughts to access firearms.

And the data support the need for more secure storage. St. Paul officials reported recently that gun-related injuries and homicides rose from 191 wounded and 29 killed in 2020 to 217 injured and 32 homicides in 2022. And since 2020, there have been 13 firearm incidents in St. Paul schools.

During the past two and half years, St. Paul police have responded to more than 5,000 calls for service involving gunshots. Last year, SPPD recovered 603 firearms, including 150 stolen guns, with 97 reported stolen from cars.

Opponents of the proposed ordinance say it would hurt law-abiding gun owners by restricting their access to their legally owned firearms. And they've questioned the constitutionality of gun storage mandates. Still, several states and cities — including New York City and San Francisco — have implemented various forms of safe storage laws.

Council members are expected to vote on the proposed ordinance next week. They should approve it so the mayor can sign it to take effect this summer. As Carter said in a statement about how the new ordinance would help:

"Loose guns pose a danger to our entire community. Responsible gun owners must do their part to prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands."