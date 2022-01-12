The St. Paul Winter Carnival has its Klondike Kate for 2022.

Tina Hacker of Plymouth won the stash and stole the show Wednesday night over five other hopefuls vying at St. Paul's DoubleTree by Hilton. The 10-day Winter Carnival starts Jan. 28 with the coronation of this year's King Boreas and Aurora, Queen of the Snows and their princes and princesses. It runs through Feb. 6 and offers the Vulcan Snow Park, two parades and more.

Hacker joins the Royal Order of Klondike Kates, which includes those from past years, who make more than 100 parades and other appearances together every year.

The character is based on a real woman, "dance hall girl" Kathleen Rockwell, who "had beauty and charm, and a man who done her wrong," carnival organizers say. Rockwell made her way to Dawson City, Alaska, as many did during the Gold Rush of 1898. "She so charmed the legions of miners that they showered her with gold dust and nuggets, nicknaming her Klondike Kate," they say.

Shelley Pabst, the 2020 Klondike Kate, reigned for two years as many Winter Carnival activities were curtailed before vaccines were widely offered during the pandemic last year.