St. Paul has agreed to pay $200,000 to settle a claim with a woman who was injured in the clearing of a homeless encampment last year.

The City Council on Wednesday approved the settlement with Raina St. Claire Williams, who was seriously injured in April 2020 when a city employee used heavy machinery to tear down a tent thought to be abandoned outside of the Arlington Hills Recreation Center, but failed to check that it was not occupied.

The worker used a four-wheel Bobcat utility vehicle to break down the tent, and realized someone was still inside during the removal process. The worker, who is still employed by the city, was put on leave at the time. According to city spokesman Peter Leggett, they pleaded guilty in February to reckless driving charges and were sentenced to 40 hours of community service and received a $100 fine, in addition to workplace discipline.

Williams' injuries are or could be permanent and progressive, according to the settlement agreement.

The city denied any liability for her injuries.

ZOË JACKSON