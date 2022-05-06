The St. Paul Saints trailed early, and couldn't muster a rally in a 6-2 loss to the Iowa Cubs on Friday night at CHS Field in St. Paul.

With one on and one out Jared Young hit a two-run homer in the first inning over the right field wall, his seventh of the season, giving the I-Cubs a 2-0 lead.

Robel García hit one out to straightaway center to open the second inning, his third of the season, increasing the lead to 3-0.

In the third, the I-Cubs got a one-out single from Ildemaro Vargas. With two outs Nelson Maldaonado doubled Vargas to third. Back-to-back walks forced in a run sending the Saints to a 4-0 deficit.

Caleb Hamilton got the Saints on the board in the fourth. Mark Contreras led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. With two outs Hamilton unloaded on one over the left field wall getting the Saints to within two, at 4-2.

The Cubs added runs in the fifth and seventh innings when a walk forced Garcia in and Young scored from third on an RBI single from P.J. Higgins.

Cole Sturgeon, making his Saints debut, went 2-5, and Curtis Terry collected a hit in his fourth straight going 2-4.

The same two teams meet in game give of the six-game series at CHS Field at 2:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Jordan Balazovic (NR) to the mound against I-Cubs RHP Adrian Sampson (0-3, 3.66). The game can be seen on FOX9 Plus and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.