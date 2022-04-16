The St. Paul Saints fell behind by eight runs after 1½ innings, but rallied twice to beat Indianapolis 16-13 on Saturday in an International League baseball game at CHS Field.

Jose Miranda had four RBI for the Saints (7-3), whose run total was a season high. They had three home runs and 15 hits total.

Derek Fisher had a two-run blast in the second inning. Curtis Terry hit a three-run homer in the sixth that tied the score at 11. And Jermaine Palacios hit a two-run homer in the eighth for the final runs of the game.

After falling behind 8-0 when the Indians scored one run in the first inning and seven runs in the second — all off Lewis Thorpe — the Saints needed just two at-bats to tie the score.

They scored three runs in the bottom of the second on Fisher's homer and Miranda's RBI single. Five more runs in the third for the Saints tied it at 8. Elliot Soto had a bases-loaded walk, Miranda a two-run single, a passed ball brought in the Saints' seventh run scored and Daniel Robertson capped the rally with an RBI single.

The Saints took the lead for good with three runs in the seventh — the four inning they scored at least three runs. Miranda and Royce Lewis had back-to-back RBI doubles to put the Saints ahead 13-12 and a third run came home on a balk when Lewis got such a big lead at third base. The Indians got one run in the eighth to pull within 14-13.

Lewis went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, an RBI, and two runs scored. Cal Mitchell was 3-for-5 for Indianapolis (6-4) with four RBI.

Thorpe's final stats line: eight runs, six hits in 1⅔ innings. J.C. Ramirez relieved him and gave up three runs and six hits in four innings. Three relievers after that limited the Indians to two runs and five hits the final 3⅓ innings.

Indianapolis held the Saints to one run in winning the first two games in this series, including the second game on a combined no-hitter. St. Paul won the third game 6-4 on Friday.