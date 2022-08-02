OMAHA – The Saints hammered the Omaha Storm Chasers on Tuesday night, a 13-4 road victory powered by Michael Helman's career-high five hits, including two home runs.

The Saints jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on a Helman leadoff double. After Jermaine Palacios reached on an error, Matt Wallner knocked them both home with a double. With one out, John Andreoli drilled a two-run homer.

After another error led to a Saints run in the third, the Storm Chasers closed the gap to 5-4 in the bottom of the inning.

But the Saints tacked on two more runs in the fourth, and added six more.

Also, the Twins promoted three more players to the team: pitcher Ben Heller, infielder Mikey Perez and catcher Frank Nigro.