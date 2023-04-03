The St. Paul Saints, on the heels of the third snowiest winter in Minnesota, postponed Tuesday's International League home opener at CHS Field, which got nine inches of snow Friday and Saturday.
Instead, the opener against the Iowa Cubs will be Wednesday at 6:37 p.m. The postponed game will be part of a doubleheader against Iowa on Saturday beginning at 1:07 p.m.
The Saints opened the season by winning two of three games in Toledo.
Lynx finalize their All-25
The Lynx named the final five players for their All-25 team, which will be honored this summer as part of the team's celebration for its 25th anniversary.
The final five are five of the greatest players in franchise history: guard Seimone Augustus, a four-time WNBA champion and eight time All-Star; forward Rebekkah Brunson, a five-time league champion (four with the Lynx); center Sylvia Fowles, league MVP in 2017 and two-time WNBA defensive player of the year; forward Maya Moore, another four-time league champion and 2014 league MVP; and guard Lindsay Whalen, who went into the Hall of Fame last summer.
Previously chosen to the All-25 were Svetlana Abrosimova, Nicky Anosike, Napheesa Collier, Crystal Dangerfield, Damiris Dantas, Teresa Edwards, Tonya Edwards, Charde Houston, Betty Lennox, Kayla McBride, Janel McCarville, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Renee Montgomery, Nicole Ohlde, Devereaux Peters, Odyssey Sims, Katie Smith, Candice Wiggins, Tamika Williams and Monica Wright.
Etc.
- The Gophers women's golf team shot 3-over-par 291 and finished in fourth at the 18-team Chattanooga Classic at 11-over 587, 14 shots behind winner Southern Methodist. Freshman Isabella McCauley was the Gophers' top finisher, placing seventh after a two-round total of 1-under 143.
- Marc Ryan, the Gophers senior associate athletic director, was named Region 2 Administrator of the Year by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association. He also won the award in 2008.
- Augsburg hired Clara Webby as its women's soccer coach, replacing Mike Navarre, who retired after 24 seasons. Webby was an all-conference and all-region defender at Macalester and was a Scots assistant coach last season.
- Because of the weather, the Gophers baseball team postponed its Tuesday game against St. Thomas and its Wednesday game vs. South Dakota State. The Tommies game has yet to be rescheduled; the Jackrabbits game will be played May 16.
- Former Cretin-Derham Hall hockey player Matt Gleason announced he was transferring to St. Thomas after three years at Colorado College. He joins fellow forward Noah Prokop as players transferring from CC to the Tommies.