The St. Paul Saints, on the heels of the third snowiest winter in Minnesota, postponed Tuesday's International League home opener at CHS Field, which got nine inches of snow Friday and Saturday.

Instead, the opener against the Iowa Cubs will be Wednesday at 6:37 p.m. The postponed game will be part of a doubleheader against Iowa on Saturday beginning at 1:07 p.m.

The Saints opened the season by winning two of three games in Toledo.

Lynx finalize their All-25

The Lynx named the final five players for their All-25 team, which will be honored this summer as part of the team's celebration for its 25th anniversary.

The final five are five of the greatest players in franchise history: guard Seimone Augustus, a four-time WNBA champion and eight time All-Star; forward Rebekkah Brunson, a five-time league champion (four with the Lynx); center Sylvia Fowles, league MVP in 2017 and two-time WNBA defensive player of the year; forward Maya Moore, another four-time league champion and 2014 league MVP; and guard Lindsay Whalen, who went into the Hall of Fame last summer.

Previously chosen to the All-25 were Svetlana Abrosimova, Nicky Anosike, Napheesa Collier, Crystal Dangerfield, Damiris Dantas, Teresa Edwards, Tonya Edwards, Charde Houston, Betty Lennox, Kayla McBride, Janel McCarville, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Renee Montgomery, Nicole Ohlde, Devereaux Peters, Odyssey Sims, Katie Smith, Candice Wiggins, Tamika Williams and Monica Wright.

