The St. Paul Saints on Tuesday did not give up a run in the 8⅓ innings pitched of the July 17 resumed game, winning 2-1, and then came back in the regularly scheduled game and blanked Toledo 1-0 in seven innings at Fifth Third Field.

Mario Sanchez got the start for the Saints and gave up a one-out single in the first to Jonathan Schoop, who is rehabbing his way back to the major leagues. Sanchez retired the final 11 he faced going four shutout innings striking out three.

Drew Strotman came out for the fifth and retired the side in order on only 10 pitches. Jharel Cotton worked two shutout innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out four for his first save of the season.

The Saints got the lone run of game in the sixth when Mark Contreras drew a one-out walk and scored on Cole Sturgeon's single.