TOLEDO, OHIO – The St. Paul Saints closed out their first season as the Twins' top affiliate with a 6-4 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

Andrew Albers, who pitched the first game of the season in Omaha on May 4, started the finale and won his eighth game.

With their 30th road victory of the season, the Class AAA Saints finished with an overall record of 67-63. They were 53-42 and in first place in late August but then proceeded to lose seven games in a row.

BOXSCORE: Saints 6, Toledo 4

The Saints jumped out to a 4-0 lead on Sunday before Toledo rallied to tie it in the fifth on back-to-back home runs by Kody Clemens — a three-run blast — and Spencer Torkelson.

The Saints regained the lead in the seventh on a solo home run by Tomas Telis. Telis finished the day 3-for-4. The Saints had 13 hits overall.

The Saints tacked on an insurance run in the eighth.

Albers went six innings, giving up four runs on seven hits while striking out three. He did not walk anyone.

Third baseman Jose Miranda went 0-for-3 to finish the season with a .343 average in 80 games with the Saints. He had 24 doubles, 17 home runs, 56 RBI and an OPS of .960.

Mark Contreras led the team in runs (62), doubles (26) and RBI (63).

Brent Rooker hit a team-leading 20 home runs, and Telis topped the Saints with 125 hits.

Chandler Shepherd led the pitching staff in victories (nine) and innings pitched (104 ⅔).