For the second day in a row, the St. Paul Saints home opener was postponed.

Because of heavy winds and low temperatures, Wednesday's International League game against the Iowa Cubs was scrapped.

The new home opener is Thursday at 3:07 p.m. at CHS Field. The postponed game will be made up in June.

McCauley honored

Freshman Isabella McCauley of the Gophers was named Big Ten women's golfer of the week after finishing fifth at the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Classic, a three-day event which ended Tuesday. She had rounds of 74, 69 and 70 for a 3-under 213.

"It helped that I was able to play with some of the leaders cause it pushed me to try to keep up with them," McCauley said. "My favorite part was our team dynamic. We were all rooting each other on from different holes by waving and clapping. It's always just good energy out there."

Etc.