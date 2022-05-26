St. Paul is planning nearly $18 million in upgrades for three libraries, including a complete rebuild of the 92-year-old Hamline Midway branch, the city announced Thursday.

Newly released final designs from Minneapolis-based LSE Architects show visions for outdoor reading plazas, space for community resource providers, updated technology and increased energy efficiency at the Hamline Midway, Hayden Heights and Riverview libraries.

"Since the last time these buildings were really invested in 30 years ago, the use of libraries and these communities have really changed," said Catherine Penkert, St. Paul's library director.

The city allocated $8.1 million to the Hamline Midway project in this year's capital improvement budget, but additional dollars will be needed. Penkert said the department is applying for state and federal resources, as well as exploring private and philanthropic fundraising options.

Penkert said project leaders gathered input this year from more than 1,000 residents with an array of opinions about the libraries' future. Among them was a coalition of neighbors and preservationists who have opposed the demolition of the current Midway Hamline Library, favoring an alternative design proposal that would have remodeled and expanded the current facility.

Keon Blasingame, project manager for LSE Architects, said the new building will incorporate elements of its predecessor — such as its entry arch and brick facade — to "hold onto some of that original character."

"This will be a state-of-the-art library that preserves the history — and that looks and feels familiar — while also having opportunities for today's communities to come together and create new works of art, new familiar features that reflect the cultures of St. Paul today," Penkert said.

Work on the Hamline Midway Library is slated to start in 2023 and will likely last 18 to 24 months, Blasingame said.

The facility, which was built in 1930 and last remodeled in 1990, has an outdated ventilation system, crumbling brick and other "significant structural and building systems issues," according to library officials.

The Hayden Heights and Riverview libraries are similarly poised for "long overdue" upgrades, Penkert said, though the timeline for those projects will depend on available funding.

Since its construction in 1978, the Hayden Heights Library on St. Paul's East Side has not been remodeled. Plans for the building include an interior and exterior renovation that would install large new windows, as well as the creation of space for social service providers or other community resource groups, such as job support programs.

The Riverview Library on the city's West Side was built in 1917, one of thousands of libraries paid for by grants from steel tycoon Andrew Carnegie. The city's selected design focuses on adding space and improving accessibility to the building, which was last renovated in 1989. Architects plan to move all public spaces to the library's main floor and replace a front staircase with an outdoor reading area.

The library system is seeking an additional $3.5 million to upgrade its children's areas and technology at all 13 branch locations.