A St. Paul resident awarded of a medal of valor from the city's interim chief of police for assisting a gunshot wound last year took to the podium and chastised police for failing to keep residents safe in a video that has since gone viral.

In the video published Oct. 14 by On Site Public Media, Alex Mingus, 42, said he felt uncomfortable around police, and went on to criticize them while wearing a shirt that read "Smash White Supremacy."

"I do appreciate the recognition, but I won't keep this stuff," Alex said, gesturing to chief's award for valor around his neck. "This [medal] will probably go to my son, because I'm very uncomfortable being here with you guys. I do not rock with the police, but I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to say these things."

Mingus earned the award for saving a gunshot victim last October. Jeremy Ellison, Interim Chief of Police for the St. Paul Police Department, said that Mingus and his wife were driving home when they heard gunshots at a Speedway gas station near Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue. Mingus followed a van that fled the scene, later learning that the driver was bleeding profusely and asking for help.

Mingus tied his shirt around the victim's arm to stop the bleeding. Doctors later said that a bullet had damaged the victim's artery, and Mingus' aid that day saved his life.

"Alex, you displayed great courage during an extremely dangerous situation involving gunfire," Ellison said before awarding Mingus the medal. "Your selfless actions to follow the vehicle and then assist a bleeding individual without any hesitation is more than admirable."

St. Paul police department thanked Mingus again in a statement released days after the award, adding he made a difference in the victim's life.

But Mingus, a licensed firearm instructor and high school staff member, chastised nine police cars for not stopping to help when he tried to wave them down for aid that day. In another video, Mingus explained that he's terrified of officers because of what happened to George Floyd, Kobe Dimock-Heisler, Daunte Wright, Amir Locke and others who died after interacting with police.

"I just want folks to know that they don't keep us safe. We keep us safe. Riots work," Mingus said in the video.

Mingus has been surprised by peoples' response to his message. The video has received more than six milllion views across internet platforms like Twitter and TikTok, and he says that celebrities like D.L. Hughley, Sarah Silverman, Charlamagne Tha God and others have shared his message or reached out to support him. Most responses have been positive, and Mingus said he doesn't mind that some people will disagree.

"We wouldn't ask sexual assault victims to help sexual assaulters understand why they feel the way they do. So don't ask me why it's a big issue," Mingus said. "This message was for the people who can't say the messages. And if it falls on deaf ears, or ears that hear it wrong, that's not my concern."