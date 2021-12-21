St. Paul police are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Monday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of Third Street and White Bear Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a crash. Paramedics had already taken 34-year-old My Ger Vang, of St. Paul, to Regions Hospital with severe head trauma. She later died of her injuries, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Investigators recovered the apparent remnants of a broken headlight from a vehicle that fled the scene. The motorist has yet to be located.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5693.