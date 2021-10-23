St. Paul police were searching Saturday for a 30-year-old man suspected in a hit-and-run incident that killed a pedestrian in the Battle Creek neighborhood on the East Side.

Brian S. Reed, 55, of St. Paul, was found lying in the street at Valleyside Drive and Parkland Court, near a stolen car apparently abandoned by the suspect. Fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to police, officers responded about 5 a.m. Friday to a report of a man and woman arguing inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Bridlewood Drive. After the man gave police a false name, the officers determined there were several felony warrants for his arrest and attempted to take him into custody.

But the man got away, jumped into a parked vehicle that was running in the 200 block of Bridlewood and sped off.

Officers didn't give chase, but heard a crash a short time later and found the car deserted and Reed on the street. The police canine unit tried to track the suspect but was unable to find him.