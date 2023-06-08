St. Paul police say they suspect that the shooting death Wednesday of a man in a home involves the same person who invaded a home on the same street the night before.

Officers were called about 9:30 a.m. to a home in the 1100 block of White Bear Avenue and located a man there who had been shot, police said. St. Paul Fire Department medics declared him dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

Police said in a statement that their investigation has connected the shooting and an armed home invasion in the same block of White Bear Avenue the previous night.

Charges of first-degree burglary filed Thursday say five people fled the home, and the 27-year-old suspect's arrest came while two others were in the residence.

The police statement did not elaborate on the connection between the crimes beyond them both involving the same suspect.

The man has yet to be charged for the shooting. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.