The victim of a fatal shooting on St. Paul's East Side on Monday has been identified as 22-year-old Royce D. McKinney.

McKinney, of St. Paul, was found inside an SUV that crashed late Monday near York Avenue and Van Dyke Street in the Eastern Hazel Park neighborhood, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office and St. Paul police.

Charges are expected to be filed Friday against a 17-year-old boy, who was arrested Tuesday morning during a traffic stop under suspicion of second-degree murder and a minor in possession of a gun, Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

After the shooting Monday, officers were called to the area about 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of "multiple shots fired" and that a vehicle had crashed into a tree, Ernster said.

Arriving officers found an SUV on the boulevard on the east side of Van Dyke Street and a man inside with a gunshot wound to his upper body, Ernster said.

Police administered first aid until paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead, Ernster said.