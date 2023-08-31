Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

More than two weeks after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds on Raspberry Island, authorities say they have arrested two men who may be responsible.

The St. Paul Police Department announced on social media that they arrested a 23-year-old and 24-year-old on suspicion of murder. Both have been booked into the Ramsey County Jail, and police plan to forward the case to the county attorney for possible criminal charges.

The Star Tribune normally doesn't name suspects until they are charged.

Police say a search warrant executed in Brooklyn Center Wednesday led to the men's arrest, adding that the 24-year-old is from St. Paul while the other is from Maplewood.

The arrests are in connection with the Aug. 14 killing of 20-year-old Marcus Baker Jr., who was found shot amid a "chaotic scene" on Raspberry Island. Early investigations suggest there was an altercation between a large group before shots rang out, striking Baker multiple times and sending him to Regions Hospital.

Baker died from his injuries, marking the city's 23rd homicide of 2023.