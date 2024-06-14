Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Steve Gernes, a St. Paul musician, has earned a Daytime Emmy for his work on Netflix's "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones."

Gernes joined co-composers Duncan Thum and Tyler Sabbag, both based in California, in celebrating a win for outstanding music direction and composition. It was Gernes' fourth time as a nominee and his first win.

"Live to 100″ also won for best directing team for a single camera daytime non-fiction program and best sound mixing and sound editing. The docu-series was hosted by former Minnesotan Dan Buettner and included footage shot in Albert Lea, a test city for Buettner's initiatives to build healthier communities.

Gernes was not able to attend the ceremonies in Los Angeles, but watched it on TV.

"Being nominated is great and exciting, but when you win, it's like, 'Wow! That's amazing!'" Gernes said Friday in a phone interview.

Gernes said he and his partners tried to create a score of "mystery and a sense of wonder." Part of the music was recorded by the Stockholm Studio Orchestra in Sweden.

Gernes is currently working on scoring music for video games and contributing to "Lost L.A.," a public-television series that airs on PBS stations in California.







