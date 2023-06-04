After a three-year hiatus, the return of Grand Old Day — St. Paul's beloved 50-year-old hootenanny along one of the city's most storied avenues — started a little hesitantly, with crowds lining the street to politely clap as firetrucks and politicians moseyed past.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar padded past in sneakers, waving. Mayor Melvin Carter jogged behind her. Kids gobbled up candy from the street, to the chagrin of parents. Then, Second Ward City Council member Rebecca Noecker walked past supporters at the corner of Grand and Saratoga, calling out a fitting prophecy.

"The politicians are almost gone," Noecker called. "The fun stuff is coming."

She was right. Soon enough, the marching bands, bagpipes and even zombies from a local haunted house roared up the street, the crowds growing, the sun baking, and the unofficial kick-off to summer in Minnesota's capital in full swing.

"Glad it's finally back," said Tiffany Ruscher, who watched the parade from the lawn in front of her apartment. "I used to constantly come over by bus to watch. But this is my first year actually living on Grand."

Asked if she were a lifetime St. Paulite, Ruscher responded, "Born and raised."

Grand Old Day returned to St. Paul for the first time on Sunday with new energy and financial sponsorships, slightly downsized from past years. The pandemic and rising security costs shuttered the festival since 2019. But St. Paulites — official and wanna-be — reveled in the mood on the sun-drenched blacktop even if the crowds weren't as swelled as the day-drinking, music-listening party may have seen a decade or two ago.

"It's like a small, little State Fair," said Matt Edwards, who watched with his wife and three children packed into a stroller. "This is our first one since before the kids were born."

The reconstitution of Grand Old Day came about from the Grand Avenue Business Association seeking to re-energize commerce and community on the avenue that runs from the august homes near the Cathedral Hill neighborhood atop the bluff through Macalester College and points west.

"It is a reboot," said Rene Meyer-Grimberg, a neighborhood resident and volunteer, who worked on Sunday under a wide-brimmed hat with glitter sprinkled on her face, helping coordinate the arts vendors. "The whole thing grew chaotic and crazy because [the founders] didn't know what they had gotten themselves into when it exploded."

Longtime festivalgoers noted differences from the previous incarnation.

"This is a lot smaller than when it was at its peak," said Tim Lynch, who caught shade under oil painter Mary Lynch's tent. "But for a first-year, it's pretty good."

They smiled as old friends popped in to say hello.

Some staples returned. Local bands — from DJ Shannon Blowtorch to the Jayhawks — took to the stages. Patrons grabbed wristbands to drink at Billy's. And house parties spilled from porches onto the sidewalk.

"It's already hot," said Leanna Thomas, with a Vulcan's distinctive V smudged onto her cheek, by 11 a.m. "I think everybody is just happy to be outside and gathering again."

For some, Sunday's festival marked a first. Shawn Xiang perched his son atop his shoulders and watched with his wife, Jane, as a band marched past.

"Our first time ever," he said. "It's new and refreshing."

A boy in a gorilla costume skated past, as Hiang's son looked on excited.

Nearby, at the street corner, St. Paul Police Officer Ron Himes monitored the parade route.

"From what I've seen, everybody's in good spirts," he said. "It's been a long three years."

By high noon, some congregants found shade outside the Red Balloon Bookshop, as Paul Talisman played piano behind his sunglasses. A list of Jerry Lee Lewis songs on a sheet of paper stood on a shelf.

"Jerry Lee actually didn't write any of these," he said. Then mimicking the Killer's Louisiana croon, Talisman called out, "Hey there, you good-looking thing you," as he started in on "Chantilly Lace."

From the outdoor upright, Talisman's boogie-woogie carried down the street, and almost no one would've even known the party had ever gone away.