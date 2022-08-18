St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is proposing a 15% boost to the city's property tax collections in 2023, but the hikes will be partly offset by decreases in residents' annual street maintenance bills.

In his annual budget address Thursday morning at the Harriet Island Wigington Pavilion, Carter proposed a $782 million budget that he called a "nuts-and-bolts" fiscal plan marking a $41 million increase from 2022.

"This budget centers on the basics of municipal government — improving public safety outcomes, repairing city streets and city-owned buildings and addressing permitting backlogs so that residents and businesses can efficiently and effectively reinvest in our community," the mayor said.

A court ruling in May left St. Paul with a $15 million budget hole after a judge ordered the city to stop assessing individual property owners for routine maintenance of streets abutting their property.

Half of the $26.9 million levy increase would go toward providing the street services that assessments previously covered — lighting, sweeping, seal coating and mill and overlay. The other half accounts for inflation and other added operating costs, Carter said.

"Same as every family and resident, the work of the city costs more every single year," he said in an interview Monday.

The levy, which would total $202.3 million for 2023, would amount to a $231 property tax increase for the owner of a median-value home, which is $261,800, according to Ramsey County. The property tax levy is the amount of money the city collects in property taxes, not the amount that individual property owners pay.

Carter's proposal includes the addition of 53 full-time-equivalent city workers across departments. Those additions would include six medical cadet positions for the Fire Department and two new community outreach workers for the city's Office of Neighborhood Safety.

The mayor also announced that he will move existing money from St. Paul's Housing Trust Funding to create an Inheritance Fund, which will offer forgivable loans up to $100,000 for home down payments and repairs to former residents of the Rondo neighborhood, which was razed during the 1950s and 1960s for the construction of Interstate 94.

The St. Paul City Council can set a levy that's different from Carter's proposal. Members are expected to vote on a maximum levy increase in September and approve the final budget in December.

It wouldn't be the first time St. Paul residents see a large property tax hike due to shuffling of street maintenance funding. The city stopped assessing property owners for most services after a 2016 state Supreme Court ruling said the program was not a fee, as the city argued, but a tax.

Former Mayor Chris Coleman moved $20 million worth of street services to property tax bills in 2018. But the city continued to assess residents for a handful of street maintenance costs, which officials argued they had special permission to charge for under state law — until the court ruled against them earlier this year.

"My focus with the budget paves a path for moving forward past decade-long issues we've been working to address to benefit our cities for generations to come," Carter said in his address.