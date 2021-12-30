A St. Paul man will spend more than nine years in prison for setting a fire inside Target headquarters and looting in downtown Minneapolis in the summer of 2020.
Victor D. Edwards, 32, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to 9 1⁄3 years after being found guilty in August of arson and looting following a four-day trial.
Two accomplices, Shador T.C. Jackson, 25, of Richfield, and Leroy L.P. Williams, 35, of Minneapolis, each pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit arson. Jackson has been sentenced to 2 ¾ years in prison, while court records show that Williams' sentence is pending.
All three defendants have felony records in Minnesota. Jackson has convictions for second-degree assault and drug possession. Edwards was convicted in 2016 for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He's also been convicted of theft, drug possession and child endangerment. Williams has been convicted of theft, illegal possession of a firearm in public and burglary.
The arson and looting erupted on the evening of Aug. 26, 2020, after Eddie Frank Sole Jr., 38, fatally shot himself on Nicollet Mall. Sole was suspected of shooting and killing another man earlier that day. Sole's death by suicide sparked a false rumor that police had killed him.
Prosecutors say the fire caused nearly $1 million in damage to the Target headquarters. Edwards' sentence also includes that he pay restitution of $941,682.28. However, the court determined that Edwards is unable to meet the financial obligation and has set up a repayment plan with nominal installments that would continue after his release from prison.
According to prosecutors:
Edwards, Jackson and Williams went to the Target headquarters on Nicollet, where dozens of others were rioting. Jackson used a construction sign to break through a glass door of the building. The three then went inside, where Jackson set a fire on a counter in the mailroom and Edwards added a liquid accelerant.
Edwards was then captured on video surveillance entering the nearby Brit's Pub, which soon became engulfed in flames.
That same night, Edwards and Jackson stole designer purses and other items from Saks Off Fifth. Edwards sent text messages to various acquaintances telling them about the purses. A text back from one acquaintance asked why he was downtown. Edwards replied, "Lootin."