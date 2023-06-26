Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A man reported to be fueled by jealousy has received a 20-year term for fatally shooting another man in St. Paul two summers ago.

Larry Rucker, 42, of St. Paul, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court last week after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a gun in connection with the shooting of Demond "Anton" Bingham, 48, in St. Paul's North End neighborhood in August 2021.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Rucker is expected to serve roughly 12 2⁄ 3 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Court records say Rucker and Bingham were arguing near Albemarle and Milford streets when Rucker shot at Bingham four times. Three bullets hit a nearby car, and another struck Bingham in the chest. Rucker fled.

Police found a loaded handgun near Bingham that appeared to have not been fired, and medics who responded to the shooting pronounced him dead at the scene.

A woman told police that Rucker was jealous because she was socializing with Bingham, according to the criminal complaint.

Police arrested Rucker nearly a year later in Minneapolis.

Along with this case, Rucker's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for drug crimes and one for felony theft.