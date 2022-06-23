A St. Paul man heard enough during his federal trial in Minneapolis and halted the proceeding by pleading guilty to attempting to smuggle an illicit drug into multiple state prisons in letters written to inmates on paper soaked with an hallucinogen.

Walter "Disney" Davis pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last week to attempted distribution of a designer drug, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.

Davis, 40, remains free on his previously posted personal recognizance bond ahead of sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

According to court documents:

A Minnesota Department of Corrections internal investigation begun in March 2021 into the introduction of narcotics into multiple prisons, including those in Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault and Rush City, identified Davis as the source.

On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to inmates that contained news articles printed on high-quality Strathmore cotton paper soaked in MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid substance that produces hallucinogenic effects.

The investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the inmates.

A law enforcement search of Davis' primary residence in Eagan turned up two baggies of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales and a loaded revolver.

A search of a Maplewood apartment Davis was known to frequent yielded more than 14 ounces of fentanyl, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper and a loaded revolver.

On June 17, three days into the trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts.

Court records show that Davis' criminal history in Minnesota includes convictions for first-degree robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, theft, burglary, illegal weapons possession, auto theft, criminal damage to property and receiving stolen property.