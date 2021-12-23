The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday announced a $4 million dollar grant for St. Paul to update one its barge terminals along the Mississippi River.

The $4.14 million will go toward replacing the 1,316-foot-long Barge Terminal 2 dock wall, which was originally constructed in 1964. Terminal 2 is located on the river's south bank, under the Lafayette Bridge.

Improvements will include filling holes and installing a new steel sheet pile wall in front of the existing wall, and a new tie-back system.

The Department of Transportation awarded more $241 million for 25 projects to improve port facilities in 19 states and one territory through the Maritime Administration's Port Infrastructure Development Program.

The project is part of the Biden-Harris Port Action Plan for U.S. ports and waterways. Grants are intended to strengthen supply chains to meet demand and help address inflation pressures, according to a department news release.

"U.S. maritime ports play a critical role in our supply chains," U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in the release. "These investments in our nation's ports will help support American jobs, efficient and resilient operations, and faster delivery of goods to the American people."