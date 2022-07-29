St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter has extended the deadline to apply for the city's chief of police role.

The deadline was originally set for July 22, but has been extended to Aug. 5. Press Secretary Kamal Baker said 30 people have applied for the job so far, with 16 qualified. Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. David McCabe confirmed that at least six applicants already work for the department.

The job has been empty since former police chief Todd Axtell retired in June, ending his 33 years with the St. Paul Police Department. Interim Police Chief Jeremy Ellison has held the position since, but previously said that he is not interested in applying.

Crime and public safety have been hot topics for Carter, who plans to invest $10 million in federal funds towards preventing and addressing violent crime. Such crimes walloped Minnesota and cities across the nation last year, contributing to a record number of homicides in St. Paul and to the Twin Cities' most violent year yet.

An ideal police chief candidate, according to the job posting, is someone with a bachelor's degree, four years of administrative experience, and a "proven record of success" working in a racially diverse community. According to data from the nonprofit project Minnesota Compass, 44% of the city's residents are people of color.

Although the search is not limited to people in the city, St. Paul Police Historical Society President Ed Steenberg told the Pioneer Press that it's been nearly a century since someone from outside of the department was hired as chief.

A committee of 39 community members and leaders will review applications once the deadline has passed. Press secretary Baker says applicants' names will be publicized once the committee decides on five finalists for Carter to review. There's no deadline for committee members to submit that list, though Carter's office previously said he hopes to pick a police chief by late summer or early fall.

Whomever is hired would be paid up to $180,000 a year for a six-year term.