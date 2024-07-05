St. Paul chef Justin Sutherland has released a statement declaring he is innocent of charges that he assaulted and threatened to kill his girlfriend, as a local publication scrapped its five-year partnership with him co-hosting a barbecue festival.

Sutherland, well known for appearances on "Top Chef" and other cooking shows, was arrested on June 28. His statement followed Mpls.St. Paul Magazine announcing this week that it is severing a partnership it had since 2018 with the chef for its annual "Smoke Out" fall festival. The magazine said it will continue the festival this fall outside Allianz Field in St. Paul under a new name, Northern Char.

The magazine received a statement from Sutherland that said in part:

"Over the weekend I found myself in a situation where I was taken into custody and accused of a crime. I deeply regret putting myself in that position and the pain and distress caused to those around me. I sincerely apologize to my family, friends, and fans. I am innocent of these charges and look forward to using the judicial system to prove my innocence. Notwithstanding, this incident has made me realize the urgent need to seek professional help and make significant changes in my life."

Sutherland, 39, was charged Monday in Ramsey County District Court with felony threats of violence in connection with the incident shortly after 8 p.m. on June 28 in the 800 block of Front Avenue. Police responded to a call about a man with a gun.

A woman told police that Sutherland pointed a gun and vowed to shoot her, choked her and struck her in the chest with the weapon, the criminal complaint read. Officers arrested Sutherland during what turned out to be a second visit from police that evening concerning a report of domestic violence.

Sutherland's attorney, John Daly, told the Star Tribune the complaint "is riddled with falsehoods. He never physically assaulted anybody, never pointed a gun at anybody and never choked anybody."

Sutherland has been released from jail on his own recognizance. He's due back in court on Aug. 16.