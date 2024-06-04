Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of killing a St. Paul resident last week.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner said 21-year-old Toumai Gaynor was the man found with critical gunshot injuries last week. Fire department medics rushed Gaynor to Region's Hospital that morning but he died hours later. Gaynor's death marked the 10th homicide in St. Paul this year.

The St. Paul Police Department said a 21-year-old from St. Paul was arrested in Gaynor's death Monday, and booked into jail on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune normally does not name suspects until they are charged.