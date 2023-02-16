ROCHESTER – Saint Mary's University is set to receive $25 million over a five-year period thanks to a former alum, who charges the university to match the donation with a $100 million fundraising campaign by June 2024.

The benefactor and his family, who wish to remain nameless, also want the university to increase its undergraduate enrollment by 100 students by 2025.

The Rev. James Burns, St. Mary's president, said the commitment goes into the university endowment fund — $5 million a year from 2025 to 2029 — and will be used on operating expenses — staff wages, student life activities, facilities operations, among other things.

"Those things aren't always where donors and benefactors typically think," Burn said.

The sizable gift — the largest in school history — is a reversal of fortunes for the Winona-based Catholic university, which last year announced it was cutting 11 liberal arts majors in response to declining enrollment and financial concerns.

Student enrollment at St. Mary's undergraduate-focused Winona campus has consistently fallen for over a decade, from 1,272 students in fall 2012 to 971 students in 2021 to about 850 students last fall.

The gift came about as university officials sought feedback on program cuts and strategic goals. Burns said the university started conversations with the benefactor's family last fall and finalized the funding over the past few weeks.

University officials say they're already making progress on the donation's conditions. About 22% more incoming undergrads have enrolled and put down tuition deposits than this time last year, while university officials have already raised just under $9 million toward the $100 million match drive.

"It's a truly transformational gift," said Gary Klein, the university's vice president of advancement and one of its chief fundraisers. "I haven't wrapped my head around it completely yet."

The gift could be rescinded if the university fails to meet the benefactor's challenges, but Klein said the university has never failed to meet matching conditions for an endowment.

University officials say their endowment fund typically sits at somewhere between $75 and $100 million. This latest gift, along with the drive to match it, more than doubles the university's fund. Burns said the increased funding will hopefully lead to partnerships with other universities and southeast Minnesota groups, increasing Saint Mary's outreach and academic opportunities.

Yet St. Mary's will continue to phase out the previously cut liberal arts majors, which include English, music, theater, Spanish, art and actuarial science.

"We're not looking to resurrect those because for a school of our size, we can't do all things for all people," Burns said. "So we have to make some strategic decisions about what we can actually do and do well."

Burns said classes and opportunities in those majors will still be offered, including the university's Page Theater series, which paused shows due to COVID-19. But the new funding allows St. Mary's to concentrate on a few key goals it had put on hold in recent years.

The university plans to hone its health care-related programs to focus on rural care and geriatric care. Officials are looking to expand scholarship programs and create more paths for students to get degrees, such as spending two years working on a bachelor's and another two to get a master's degree in health care, business and technology, or education, which Burns said are among St. Mary's largest programs.

"This has allowed us to pivot back to those things," he said. "And with even greater opportunity to reflect on how we want to engage those areas."