Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday.

St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues have a -21 scoring differential, with 107 total goals scored and 128 conceded.

Minnesota is 6-3-0 against the Central Division and 20-12-2 overall. The Wild are 17-6-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 12 goals with 15 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper body), Torey Krug: out (lower-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Wild: Jake Middleton: out (illness), Marcus Foligno: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.