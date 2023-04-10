A 17-year-old from St. Louis Park will stand trial as an adult in connection with a fatal shooting in Uptown Minneapolis last April that began with a brawl inside since-closed Williams Pub.

Nearly a year after the deadly exchange of gunfire on April 23, 2022, Jaqwon James Smith was officially charged Monday as an adult in Hennepin County District Court following months of debate on whether his case should proceed in juvenile court, where charges were initially filed last December. He's the second person charged in this shooting that killed Rayshawn E.J. Brown, 30, of St. Paul.

Leontawan L. Holt, 25 of Fridley, was charged in June 2022 with second-degree murder.

Smith, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, remains in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center. His public defender did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Smith appears in court again Tuesday after a hearing Friday determined he should be certified as an adult, a process that involves taking into account the minor's culpability and criminal history. For Smith, that includes an attempted carjacking in December 2021. He pled guilty in juvenile court to attempted simple robbery and is still on juvenile probation for that offense.

In the latest case, Smith is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree riot resulting in death, second-degree assault and one felony count for violating his probation by being in possession a firearm.

The decision to certify Smith as an adult comes at a critical moment for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office over its handling of youth offenders.

In recent weeks, the office's top prosecutor Mary Moriarty has defended her stance on using community programming and other rehabilitative interventions for teens charged with violent crimes rather than seeking punishment in the adult criminal justice system.

In February, Moriarty offered two teenage brothers plea deals rather than certifying them as adults for the murder of 23-year-old Zaria McKeever. Amid public backlash, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison asked Gov. Tim Walz to exercise his statutory authority to assign Ellison the case. It's extremely rare for state officials to intervene with the prosecution handled by locally elected county attorneys.

Moriarty's predecessor, Mike Freeman, sought a conviction in adult court for Smith — as he had with the teen's involved in McKeever's death. But in this case, she agreed to pursue stiffer penalties through the adult system, like she has done in several other serious cases.

Moriarty's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on why adult prosecution is appropriate for Smith. However, Hennepin County prosecutors argued in favor of adult certification in court filings, saying that Smith intentionally and willingly participated in the homicide.

Although Smith did not fire the fatal shots, Smith's use of a firearm aided and abetted "the carnage by firing not once, not twice, but seven times toward the victim..." according to the certification memo.

Smith has a history of getting into fights and once brought a knife to school, court records show. Prosecutors also alleged that Smith has gang affiliations, with him flashing gang signs in a music video posted to Youtube shortly before the homicide and later on juvenile jail security cameras. Smith denied any gang affiliation, but prosecutors say there is no evidence of him distancing himself from gang activity.

According to the charges:

Minneapolis police responded to the shots being fired shortly before midnight. Officers found Brown, on the ground near a parking ramp at S. Hennepin and Lagoon avenues where a Good Samaritan nurse was applying pressure to Brown's chest. Paramedics declared Brown dead at the scene.

An autopsy turned up a .40-caliber bullet from his body. Officers at the scene recovered spent cartridge casings from 9-millimeter, .40-caliber and .45-caliber guns.

Based on video surveillance and other evidence, officers determined Smith fired the .45 caliber weapon at least seven times. Holt fired the .40 caliber firearm at least twice. Brown fired a 9mm firearm once, and he was killed by a .40 caliber projectile.

Leading up to the shooting, Holt started the pub brawl by punching a patron in the face. Smith participated, but Brown left. Holt and Smith left after the fight broke up.

While they were on the sidewalk, Brown passed the group and he appeared to try to pull an item from his pocket. Holt then fired a handgun at Brown, who ran down the sidewalk.

Smith then also fired at Brown before Holt and Smith sped off in a black Dodge Charger.

Squads pursued the vehicle, but it got away. Officers eventually found the abandoned Charger near Grand Avenue South and 31st Street. It was still running and the driver's side door was open. Officers determined it was registered to Holt's relative and was reported stolen.

A .45 handgun was found inside. Forensic testing determined the .45 casings found at the murder scene were consistent with being fired from the recovered handgun.

District Judge Mark Kappelhoff wrote in his order granting adult certification that Smith's shots were fired as Brown was running away and into a crowded public street.

He cited expert testimony about Smith making a calculated decision to put on gloves before firing the gun. A psychological examiner found he's at high risk to reoffend and "he feels paranoia that he will die young, due to gun violence."