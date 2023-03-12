Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A person was arrested after an hourslong standoff Saturday afternoon and evening in St. Louis Park, after police said he was shooting arrows at a house.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Louis Park police went to the 1400 block of Flag Avenue South after someone said a person was shooting arrows at a neighbor's house.

The person had barricaded himself in his home when police arrived. A SWAT team was called to the neighborhood around 2 p.m.

City officials said just after 7 p.m. that the SWAT team was talking to the person who barricaded himself inside the house, and was trying to use "non-lethal methods" to get him out.

According to the city, the person was taken into custody around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was hurt, according to city officials.