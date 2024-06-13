A federal judge in Minneapolis sentenced a 27-year-old St. Louis Park man to 10 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release for joining ISIS in 2015 before surrendering to Syrian forces.

Abdelhamid Al-Madioum has been in federal custody since the U.S. government transferred him from a Syrian prison in 2020. He quickly pleaded guilty to terrorism support charges in 2021 and has since helped the U.S. Justice Department in terror investigations nationwide.

U.S. District Judge Ann Montgomery told Al-Madioum that his case was "extraordinary in many senses of the word," between his extensive cooperation and the "efforts and support that the government you abandoned and sabotaged rose to your defense" to return him to the U.S. and eventually locate and return his two young boys.

The Star Tribune first reported Al-Madioum's joining ISIS in 2017, years before the government announced his defection and as his fate remained uncertain. His is among the rarest of cases involving Americans who tried joining ISIS around the mid-2010s. Of the estimated 300 Americans who traveled or tried to join the group abroad, Al-Madioum is among barely a dozen to survive and be sent back to the U.S. to face charges.

Al-Madioum's son and stepson, 7 and 9 respectively, were brought to the United States last month. The resettlement of the stepson is the first time the country has taken in someone from a warzone who is not an American national. Al-Madioum's parents will raise the boys while their father is incarcerated, according to court records.

Those four were in the courtroom Thursday for Al-Madioum's sentencing.

"I know I put you through so much," Al-Madioum told his family before being sentenced. "I did it with the belief that it was my religous duty. That's no excuse: my first duty should have been to you."

He told his parents that the two boys were "the only good thing I've given you in a decade."

Al-Madioum said he became "self-radicalized" in 2014 when, as an engineering student at Normandale Community College, he connected online with an ISIS recruiter who helped him plan his travel to the group. Al-Madioum left his family behind while on a summer 2015 vacation to visit relatives and loved ones in Morocco.

Federal prosecutors asked Montgomery to sentence Al-Madioum to 12 years in prison, acknowledging that he gave authorities "substantial assistance" since his arrest. This included testimony in federal prosecutions elsewhere of former fellow battalion members. Al-Madioum has described being trained to fight for ISIS, losing an arm to an explosion and later helping the terror organization maintain a database filled with records on fighters and their families.

"It's the willingness of this defendant and defendants like him all over the world ... that allowed ISIS to flourish, proliferate and inflict all of the evils for which they're now so notorious," Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Winter told Montgomery on Thursday. "Regardless of how they do it, regardless of the reason, it's the willingness for people to travel across the world to take up arms, and there needs to be consequences for that."

Manny Atwal, Al-Madioum's attorney, instead asked that Al-Madioum serve seven years in prison. She noted that he has been incarcerated for five years already, including more than a year in harsh conditions in Syria's Hasakah prison. Al-Madioum's wife was killed in front of him and their two young sons before his March 2019 surrender.

"The young man who's before you today, your honor, is not that same kid who left a decade ago," Atwal told the judge Thursday.

