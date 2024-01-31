A St. Louis Park man was charged Tuesday in a three-vehicle fatal crash in Plymouth, where charges say he sped through a red light late last summer and rammed into a woman's SUV, killing her.

David Andrew Boll, 49, faces one count of criminal vehicular homicide in Hennepin County District Court for the crash Sept. 12. He now has a warrant for his arrest. The woman killed was Catherine Caron, 68, of Plymouth.

Boll was driving south on Hwy. 55 in Plymouth and went through a red light at the intersection with Industrial Park Boulevard, charges say. Caron, driving a Honda Pilot, went through the intersection on a green light while headed east on Industrial Park Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m.

The front of Caron's SUV initially hit the rear corner of a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck that also ran the red light before she continued driving and Boll's Camry hit her SUV on the driver's side, the charges say. Caron was pronounced dead at the scene.

The charges do not name the pickup truck driver.

Boll was driving at least 71 mph in a 55 mph zone and entered the intersection going straight through the right-turn lane of Hwy. 55 when he struck Caron, according to the criminal complaint.

Boll told police he was trying to get in front of Caron's SUV when the crashed happened, the complaint states.

While getting tested for intoxicated driving, Boll allegedly showed signs of impairment, and blood tests found he had THC in his system. Charges say he admitted to using marijuana about an hour before the crash. He passed out during a drug-recognition evaluation and he was taken to HCMC for evaluation, charges say.

He was booked into jail but was released before charges were filed and is now wanted. The complaint says Boll poses a safety risk to the community. He was on probation for an assault conviction from 2019 when he hit his sister with a skateboard. Records show he has three convictions since 2012 for driving with a suspended license.