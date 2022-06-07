St. Louis Park City Council approved a $4 million financial relief package for a double whammy of water main breaks in the same neighborhood within two weeks.

Between insurance and city reimbursement, property owners affected by both water main breaks May 21 and June 3 may receive up to $120,000.

More than 55 homeowners were impacted by the first break with up to 3 feet of sewage water and sludge filling their basements. An estimated 22 homes were hit a second time.

"This has been unprecedent, now it's expected," said resident John Honsa.

Residents say they lack confidence in city officials and infrastructure, and worry another break could happen again. They told St. Louis Park staff and the City Council at Monday night's meeting that there needs to be an independent investigation into the cause of the breaks, which officials say is still unknown. The city's insurer has found the city is not at fault for the first break.

The relief funding comes from multiple sources. Up to $40,000 per home is from the city's insurer, the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust (LMCIT). It is not known how coverage from the Insurance Trust may change for those impacted by the second water main break.

The city is also offering $60,000 in reimbursement to property owners affected by the first water main break and up to an additional $80,000 for those affected by both. Staff is setting aside $4 million for this portion of relief— $1 million from the general fund and $3 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for COVID-19 relief. St. Louis Park received $5 million in ARPA funds.

A proposed zero-interest loan was shot down by residents who said the city should instead increase the reimbursement amounts. All council members voted in favor of the increase aside from Council Member Nadia Mohamed, who said she wanted to look out for all residents and use ARPA for other programming and to lower the property tax levy.

Resident Theresa Wirtz said the breaks have caused mental health trauma to residents and she asked what would it take for officials to "wake up."

"I'll take a couple million in duress," she added.

"Where do I turn in a receipt for the emotional impact this has provided for all of us here?" asked resident Joanne Lefebvre.

City Manager Kim Keller said a second break is unimaginable and she understands the exhaustion, shock, anger and sadness of residents. She said those same emotions are being felt by staff "who also were completely dumbstruck by what they are facing."

On Wednesday night, representatives with the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust and city officials will meet with residents to answer questions on next steps forward.