Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — St. Louis County and the union representing Public Works employees have tentatively agreed to a new three-year contract, likely averting the strike that loomed after Teamsters 320 members largely voted to reject the county's final offer in mid-December.

The 2023-2025 contract includes a 3% wage increase each year, a crane licensure stipend, insurance premium protection, a new apprenticeship program and a $0.25 per hour private use allowance, according to a release from the union.

St. Louis County said it would provide details of the contract after it was ratified.

"This agreement is a victory and one that both parties can be proud of," Teamsters Local 320 President Erik Skoog wrote in a release. "Labor disputes are tough, real tough, but this agreement gives St. Louis County greater opportunities to recruit and retain its public works staff."

Negotiations lasted about five months and included mediation.

The union rejected the county's offer in December — the sides were close but not quite there, Skoog said at the time — which automatically triggered a strike. He had said the two sides likely would meet again before Teamsters 320 filed its intent to strike with the Bureau of Mediation Services.

In January 2020, snowplow drivers went on strike, starting on a snowy day outside Public Works sites near Duluth, Ely, Cook, Hibbing and Virginia. Supervisors and other licensed operators who work for the county were called on to clear roads. That strike ended five days later.

In addition to snowplow drivers, the union represents Public Works employees including equipment operators, heavy equipment mechanics, bridge workers, sign technicians, storekeepers and more.