DULUTH — The St. Louis County Attorney's Office won't charge three law enforcement officers in the shooting death of a Chisholm, Minn., man last spring.

Michael D. Johnson, 38, was killed April 20 in Chisholm after emerging from a house with knives and a gas tank in his hands, after being sought on felony stalking charges out of Morrison County, according to a news release.

The County Attorney's Office said the officers' actions were reasonable, given the threat of death or bodily harm.

"The authority to use deadly force is a critical responsibility that must be exercised judiciously and with respect for human rights and dignity," Kimberly Maki, St. Louis County Attorney, said in the release. "Here, while we mourn the loss of human life, we have concluded that the actions taken by law enforcement in this incident were in accordance with the 'reasonable officer' standard set forth in Minnesota law."

According to the County Attorney's Office, the morning of the shooting, Morrison County authorities had issued an alert for Johnson's vehicle. It was found by law enforcement at the Chisholm home. Johnson, who refused to open the door, said he wasn't going back to jail and led officers to believe he was potentially armed and may end his life.

Eventually, authorities forced the door open and found Johnson at the top of a staircase holding knives and a gas tank. He ignored commands to drop the knife, and was first shot with less lethal rounds. He exited the house, threw the tank at an officer and approached authorities with a knife in each hand before he was fatally shot.

St. Louis County Sheriff's deputy Cody Dillinger, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for five years, fired his handgun. Virginia police K-9 officer Nicholas Grivna, who has been with the department eight years, also fired his department handgun. Deputy Gavin Nichols, with the Sheriff's Office six years, fired non-lethal rounds.

The incident, investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, was captured on officers' body-worn cameras and squad video recorders.

In May 2017, Johnson and law enforcement engaged in a brief standoff at his home in Hibbing, where he stabbed his estranged wife in the eye, according to charges.

He pleaded guilty to first- and fifth-degree assault and had an attempted murder charge dropped as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail.