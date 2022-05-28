Milwaukee Brewers (29-17, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (25-20, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-4, 2.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 7.71 ERA, 1.93 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -146, Cardinals +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

St. Louis has a 25-20 record overall and a 12-10 record at home. The Cardinals have an 8-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Milwaukee is 15-11 on the road and 29-17 overall. The Brewers lead the NL with 59 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Saturday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 16 doubles, nine home runs and 36 RBI for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 5-for-27 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kolten Wong has six doubles, three triples and three home runs for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 11-for-33 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Brewers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Brandon Woodruff: day-to-day (ankle), Hunter Renfroe: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.