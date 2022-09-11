Host St. John's , ranked No. 4 in Division III, opened an 18-point lead with eight minutes remaining and then held on for the nonconference victory over the No. 19 Falcons. The Falcons scored two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes, 30 seconds — on passes for Kaleb Blaha — to pull within three with 20 seconds remaining. The Johnnies recovered the ensuing onside kick. Troy Feddema rushed for two touchdowns and Aaron Syverson threw two touchdown passes for the Johnnies.

North Dakota St. 43, No. Carolina A&T 3: Dawson Weber returned a fumble 79 yards for a touchdown as the host Bison scored 21 points off turnovers and rolled past the Aggies. The Bison (2-0) play at Arizona next Saturday.

Wis.-Platteville 10, Bethel 7: The host Pioneers, who led 10-0 at halftime, outlasted the Royals, ranked No. 11 in Division III, for the nonconference victory.

Carleton 84, Crown 20: Jonathan Singleton passed for 287 yards and three touchdowns to lead the host Knights to the season-opening victory in Northfield. The Knights, who led 56-14 at halftime, had 685 yards in offense.

Macalester 43, Martin Luther 7: Michael Nadeau threw five touchdown passes and the Scots passed for 490 yards in the 43-7 victory. Their 88 points through the first two games of the season is Macalester's highest point total since staring the 1969 season with wins over St. Thomas and Bethel.

Hamline 34, Minn.-Morris 21: Alejandro Villanueva passed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and Nikolas Rocafort rushed for 112 yards to lead the Pipers past the Cougars. The Hamline defense forced four turnovers by the Cougars.

St. Olaf 55, Luther 27: Theo Duran passed for 291 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Oles past the Norse in Northfield. Jordan Embry rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns for the Oles.