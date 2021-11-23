St. John's football coach Gary Fasching has tested positive for COVID-19 and is following required protocols.

Fasching had been fully vaccinated since April, the university said Monday when announcing the news.

Defensive coordinator Jerry Haugen will serve as acting head coach ahead of Saturday's game against Linfield in the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. The Johnnies defeated Lake Forest in the opening round on Saturday.

No Johnnies players or coaches were deemed as close contacts.