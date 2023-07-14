Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

St. Francis is accepting applications to replace its late mayor.

Steven D. Feldman, 73, was first elected in 2017 and was in his fourth term as mayor when he died June 26 after dealing with health issues for the past few years, said City Administrator Kate Thunstrom.

"He was passionate about being mayor," Thunstrom said. "He had focus on making St. Francis a quality place to live."

The City Council declared a mayoral vacancy at its June 29 meeting and will appoint someone to serve out the rest of Feldman's term, which runs through 2024.

Residents 21 and older who are interested in serving should submit a letter of interest and application to City Hall by 5:30 p.m. July 31. Letters and applications can also be emailed to jwida@stfrancismn.org.

St. Francis is in northern Anoka County and has a population of about 8,300.