A Stearns County judge on Tuesday sentenced a 41-year-old St. Cloud woman to more than 10 years in prison for fatally stabbing her boyfriend last year.

Lindsay R. Shelltrack-Miller was convicted of one felony count of second-degree murder in December for stabbing 36-year-old Justin A. Berge in the chest during an altercation at her house on April 19, 2021.

Shelltrack-Miller waived a jury trial and instead came before Judge Nathaniel Welte for a weeklong trial that ended Oct. 29.

Welte sentenced Shelltrack-Miller to 128 months in prison with credit for 373 days served; Welte also ordered Shelltrack-Miller to pay nearly $14,000 in restitution.

According to court documents, police were called to Shelltrack-Miller's home in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue N., where they found Berge behind the residence making gasping sounds. Shelltrack-Miller and Berge were in a relationship and arguing because she thought he was cheating on her, documents state.

During the trial, the state argued Shelltrack-Miller initiated contact and remained the aggressor by punching Berge, spraying chemical irritant in his face and stabbing him in the chest. Defense attorney Wendy Sturm argued her client was defending herself against her 6-foot-3 "meth-addled boyfriend."

Berge was pronounced dead that day at the hospital. An autopsy determined a sharp object cut his coronary artery and stated the cause of death was not due to the methamphetamine in his system or any natural disease.